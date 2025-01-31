A running list of Ontario election promises in campaign for snap Feb. 27 vote

January 30, 2025 at 21 h 09 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A running list of election promises announced by the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens in Ontario since the official start of the province’s snap election campaign. The vote is set for Feb. 27.

Progressive Conservatives

Jan. 30 on electric vehicles: Commit to deals with Stellantis and Volkswagen for their battery plants regardless of what happens with U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs and rip up electric vehicle tax credits.

Jan. 30 on response to tariff threats: Invest $1 billion in a skills development fund for autoworkers to transition to a different trade and another $100 million for an employment fund to help workers who are vulnerable to trade disputes transition to “in-demand” jobs.

NDP

Jan. 27 on affordability: Get rid of tolls for all drivers on Highway 407, on both the government-owned portion and the privately owned part, named the 407 ETR. The party also pledged to buy that part back.

Liberals

Jan. 30 on electric vehicles: Bring back consumer rebates for electric-vehicle purchases in an effort to help slumping sales.

Jan. 29 on health care: Give all Ontarians access to a family doctor within four years by significantly expanding the health team network and recruiting thousands of new domestically and internationally trained family doctors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

