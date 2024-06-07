A second man dies from injuries after Sunday night parking lot shooting in Toronto

TORONTO — Toronto police say a second man has died after a Sunday night shooting outside a west end high school.

Police say 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs died from his injuries on Wednesday.

They say two suspects shot at a group of men gathered in the North Albion Collegiate Institute parking lot after a weekend soccer game.

Police say five people were shot, including 61-year-old George “Delroy” Parkes, who died in hospital shortly after.

Investigators have said the attack unfolded quickly and with no apparent exchange between the victims and the suspects, who fled the area in a pickup truck.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any further suspect descriptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.