A short list of some of the U.S. goods to be hit with Canadian tariffs on Tuesday

February 2, 2025 at 22 h 54 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Effective Tuesday, Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods originating in the United States — part of Canada’s response to sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Here are some of the major categories of imported items being hit with Canadian tariffs, along with their approximate annual dollar values:

— Cosmetics and body care: $3.5 billion

— Appliances and other household items: $3.4 billion

— Pulp and paper products: $3 billion

— Tires: $2 billion

— Plastic products: $1.8 billion

— Precious gems and metals: $1.7 billion

— Furniture: $1.6 billion

— Wood products: $875 million

— Coffee: $714 million

— Grains: $600 million

— Wine, grape spirits and other products: $589 million

— Cocoa products: $569 million

— Tools and cutlery: $560 million

— Dairy: $555 million

— Sugar and sugar-containing products: $542 million

— Sauces and dressings: $517 million

— Fruits: $512 million

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

