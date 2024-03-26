Adult body found on Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga, Peel police investigate

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they are investigating after a body was found on the Lake Ontario shoreline west of Toronto.

Peel regional police say a person who lives along the Mississauga, Ont., lakefront called for help after spotting a body.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, police spokesman Const. Richard Chin says officers located the body in the yard of a residential property that backs onto the lake.

He says the victim is an adult, but investigators are still looking to confirm their identity.

Chin says investigators believe the body has not been there for more than 24 or 48 hours.

He says investigators are reaching out to other police services to see if the body matches the description of any recently reported missing persons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.