Advocacy group Women in Capital Markets changing name to VersaFi

June 4, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on June 4, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Advocacy group Women in Capital Markets is changing its name to VersaFi.

The group says the move reflects the organization’s commitment to accelerating progress for gender equity across the sector more broadly.

VersaFi chief executive Tanya van Biesen says the change comes as the group expands its efforts to support and advocate for women in finance from all backgrounds.

Women in Capital Markets was founded in 1995 and now has more than 4,000 members.

The group says the new name comes at a time of significant and increasingly difficult headwinds for women in the sector.

Van Biesen says the finance sector in Canada is among the country’s most important economic drivers, yet women are worryingly under-represented, especially at the mid and senior levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Brookfield significantly under-reporting emissions: advocacy group report
Ontario News

Brookfield significantly under-reporting emissions: advocacy group report

TORONTO — Advocacy groups say Brookfield Corp. is substantially under-reporting its carbon emissions,…

RBC raises renewable funding target, reports little progress on oil and gas emissions
Ontario News

RBC raises renewable funding target, reports little progress on oil and gas emissions

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada plans to ramp up its renewable energy funding, even as it also reported…

Business funding on climate action needs to “rise exponentially”: RBC report
Ontario News

Business funding on climate action needs to “rise exponentially”: RBC report

TORONTO — Business funding for climate action needs to "rise exponentially" for Canada to be on track…