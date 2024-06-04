Advocacy group Women in Capital Markets changing name to VersaFi

TORONTO — Advocacy group Women in Capital Markets is changing its name to VersaFi.

The group says the move reflects the organization’s commitment to accelerating progress for gender equity across the sector more broadly.

VersaFi chief executive Tanya van Biesen says the change comes as the group expands its efforts to support and advocate for women in finance from all backgrounds.

Women in Capital Markets was founded in 1995 and now has more than 4,000 members.

The group says the new name comes at a time of significant and increasingly difficult headwinds for women in the sector.

Van Biesen says the finance sector in Canada is among the country’s most important economic drivers, yet women are worryingly under-represented, especially at the mid and senior levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.