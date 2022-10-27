Aecon Group reports revenue growth of 14 per cent in Q3 results

October 26, 2022 at 21 h 07 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. says its revenue increased year-over-year while profits dipped slightly in the third quarter of 2022. 

The Toronto-based construction firm reported a $34.5 million profit for the three months ended Sept. 30, or diluted earnings per share of 45 cents, compared to $38.4 million during the same period in 2021, before adjusting for the impact of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in 2021. 

The company posted revenue of $1.32 billion, compared to $1.16 billion in the same period last year. 

New contract awards worth $991 million were booked in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $682 million in the same period in 2021.

In a news release, Aecon Group’s chief executive Jean-Louis Servranckx said the company continues to see strong demand for its services across Canada. 

Revenue in the construction segment was up 14 per cent year-over-year, while revenue in civil operations, utilities operations and nuclear operations also rose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ARE)

