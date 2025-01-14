AFC Toronto expects new signing Sofia Manner to be a commanding presence in goal

TORONTO — AFC Toronto can look forward to a commanding presence in goal in the form of six-foot-one Sofia Manner.

The 27-year-old Finn arrives via transfer from the NWSL champion Orlando Pride.

“One of the things we were looking for is a goalkeeper that can really command her area,” said Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson. “We think that there’s still a gap in the game in North America in dealing with those crossed balls and being able to dominate the penalty area.

“Someone as commanding as Sofia is really appealing to us. She’s got some good experience as well.”

Manner signed with Orlando in December 2023 but saw little action behind Anna Moorhouse, who took over the starting job after veteran Canadian Erin McLeod left the club following the 2022 season. McLeod has since signed with the NSL’s Halifax Tides FC.

Moorhouse started all 26 games during the 2024 regular season, setting a league record with 13 clean sheets as Orlando finished atop the regular-season standings at 18-2-6.

Manner made her Orlando debut in a 5-3 penalty shootout win over CF Monterrey in the NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup last summer.

Manner joined Orlando from FC Honka in the Finnish women’s first tier where she was nominated for the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Best Player Award after recording 10 shutouts in 23 games across all competitions.

“I think what we’re getting with Sofia is someone who has got a good pedigree, someone who’s got good professional experience and comes at a good age,” said Wilson. “Twenty-seven years old for a goalkeeper is nowhere close to reaching her peak yet. As we know, goalkeepers mature a little bit later.

“But for the last year she’s been part of a winning culture and that was very important for us. We’re looking at bringing in players with experience … We’re pretty sure she’s going to be someone that can help us with the culture what we desire and help us create that environment in Toronto.”

Manner played collegiate soccer at Stony Brook University in New York state where she was named America East Freshman of the Year and won America East Goalkeeper of the Year honours twice.

In three seasons with the Seawolves, Manner posted a 1.14 goals-against average with 20 shutouts.

Manner is the ninth player signing announced by Toronto, joining defenders Croix Soto, Kaela Hansen and Hong Hye-ji, midfielders Aoi Kizaki, Jade Kovacevic, Emma Regan and Cloey Uddenberg and forward Leah Pais. Soto is an American, Hong South Korean, and Kizaki is from Japan, with the rest being Canadian.

Northern Super League teams are allowed eight international players. The new league kicks off April 16.

“I think what’s happening in Canada is very special,” Manner said in a statement. “I want to be part of it and help AFC Toronto be as successful as possible. I’m really excited by the opportunity.

“I’ve been challenged by the best in the world during my career and think this new environment is where I can continue growing.”

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025