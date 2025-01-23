AFC Toronto looks to its roots in signing three North Toronto Soccer players

TORONTO — AFC looked to its roots Thursday, announcing the signing of three local players who have gone on to make their mark outside of Toronto.

The new Northern Super League side has added goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde, defender Sarah Rollins and midfielder Ivymae Perez.

All three played for the North Toronto Soccer club led by members of the AFC Toronto management and coaching team.

“Recruiting local talent is important for us and we aim to sign high potential players ready to be a part of Canadian history,” AFC Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson, who was North Toronto’s technical director, said in a statement. “Ivy, Sarah and Sierra are players we know very well from their time playing for North Toronto Soccer in League1 Ontario and fill us with a lot of confidence.

“We’re proud to provide a space where local players can confidently continue their careers and are excited to see them make the step into the professional game.”

The 21-year-old Cota-Yarde joins Toronto from Southern Methodist University after previous stints with Prairie View A&M and Arkansas. The five-foot-11 ‘keeper has represented Portugal at the under-19 and under-23 and made her senior debut in February 2024 against South Korea.

“To be able to come back home is something I never thought I would have the opportunity to do,” said Cota-Yarde. “Being able to promote soccer to younger Canadian players is incredible; they now have something to work toward and I’m proud to be a part of this project.”

Rollins, a 19-year-old centre back, won the U-Sports championship twice with the UBC Thunderbirds and was named U-Sport Rookie of the Year in 2023. She anchored a backline that went unbeaten last year en route to another national title.

She joined North Toronto in 2018, playing under Wilson and Marko Milanovic, now AFC Toronto head coach.

“AFC Toronto opened a whole other realm of opportunity for me to continue my career and I’m really excited to take this next step,” said Rollins. “I was born and raised in Toronto, so coming home and working with familiar staff like Billy and Marko is amazing. They helped me get to the level I am today and I’m excited to grow with the club.”

Perez, 23, has been a mainstay for North Toronto the last two years and played four seasons for the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold where she was named MVP in 2022-23.

“It was hard to say no to this opportunity. I never thought I’d be able to play for a pro team that’s right at home,” said Perez. “I knew Billy and head coach Marko from my time with North Toronto Soccer; I trust them with everything. Signing my contract was super emotional and I’m excited to hopefully be a positive role model for other local players.”

The signings bring the AFC Toronto roster to 13 players. The new six-team NSL kicks off April 16.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025