AFC Toronto signs Canadian forward Mya Jones on loan from NWSL’s San Diego Wave

TORONTO — The chance to help build the new Northern Super League as well as play more minutes drew former Canadian youth international forward Mya Jones back to Canada.

The 23-year-old from Calgary has joined AFC Toronto on a season-long loan from the NWSL’s San Diego Wave.

“The opportunity just kind of presented itself and it was exactly what I needed at this point in my career,” Jones said in an interview.

Jones scored two goals for San Diego in 19 appearances, including 12 starts, last season after being drafted in the third round (42nd overall) of the 2024 NWSL draft.

“Mya is another quality addition to our group and we are thrilled to be welcoming another Canadian talent back home,” Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson said in a statement. “She is a player who is comfortable operating in several positions in the forward areas and has the ability to both create and score goals. After a year in the NWSL with San Diego, Mya is prepared to help make history in Toronto.”

Jones enjoyed her time in San Diego, albeit during a difficult 6-13-7 season that saw the Wave finish 10th.

“I felt really welcomed by the Wave,” said Jones. “It was a tough year for the team overall but me personally I was able to develop a lot and learn a ton as a soccer player. I took a lot out of it. And obviously living in San Diego was a major bonus. It’s such a beautiful city.”

Casey Stoney, now coach of the Canadian women’s team, was fired in June 2024 with the 3-5-6 Wave mired in a seven-game winless streak.

Jones is already in Toronto but has yet to take part in training as she recovers from an injury suffered last season. She says she is close to getting back to full health.

Able to play a variety of positions from forward to winger and attacking midfielder, Jones says she is happy as long as she has a chance to be on the ball.

She enjoys making goals as much as scoring them.

“I just like to create stuff. Get on the ball, run at people, take on people one-vs-one, get shots off, create for other people, get crosses off,” she said. “I’m a tenacious attacker, I would say.”

Before San Diego, Jones scored 26 goals and added 27 assists in 93 appearances for the University of Memphis from 2019 to 2023. As a senior, Jones was a unanimous choice as American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists in 22 games.

Jones, a four-time All-Conference first-seam selection who was the 2020 AAC Midfielder of the Year, is the second Memphis player to earn AAC Offensive Player of the Year honours, following fellow Canadian Clarissa Larisey in 2019.

Jones helped Memphis to three straight AAC titles and five NCAA tournament appearances.

On the international front, Jones has represented Canada at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels.

Jones had interest from other NSL clubs but Toronto was the first to call. And Jones liked what she heard.

She also knows quite a few of the Toronto players, having played or trained with Emma Regan, Kaela Hansen and Ashley Cathro. She has also played against Victoria Pickett.

“There’s a lot of overlap,” said Jones, who played youth soccer for the Calgary Foothills WFC and Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX Program.

The six-team Northern Super League kicks off its inaugural season April 16.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.