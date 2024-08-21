AFN national chief promotes child welfare agreement, as expert raises concerns

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says there are 47.8 billion reasons for chiefs to accept a child welfare reform deal with Canada, but a leading child welfare expert is warning chiefs to review the fine print.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has been promoting a settlement that would see the federal government set aside $47.8 billion over 10 years to reform the First Nations child welfare system.

That deal was struck after decades of advocacy and litigation from First Nations and experts on the basis that Canada was discriminating against children living on-reserve.

Child welfare advocate Cindy Blackstock says she wonders how the AFN is expected to present chiefs with nuanced information, because a clause in the deal instructs them to publicly promote and defend the agreement.

Woodhouse Nepinak says it’s important for regional chiefs to speak to their assemblies, and says promoting of the agreement ensures more people are aware of it.

Blackstock is also concerned service providers are excluded from the agreement, along with youth in care with lived experiences who are crucial to ensure the agreement actually works on the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.