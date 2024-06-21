After 27 years as an MP, Liberal John McKay won’t run in next election

June 20, 2024 at 23 h 35 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
After 27 years as an MP, Liberal John McKay won’t run in next election

OTTAWA — Liberal John McKay, who has been an MP since 1997, says he won’t run for office again.

The Scarborough—Guildwood MP won his seat in the past nine federal elections.

First elected when Jean Chrétien was prime minister, McKay served as Parliamentary secretary in the governments of both Paul Martin and Justin Trudeau.

McKay never served in cabinet, but during his time in the House of Commons introduced two private member’s bills that became law.

The Official Development Assistance Accountability Act, which became law in 2008, ensured Canadian development aid is focused on poverty reduction.

He also introduced an amendment to the Hazardous Products Act, which prohibited cigarettes that don’t meet flammability standards and became law in 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Liberal MP says politicians need more protection after office vandalized
Ontario News

Toronto Liberal MP says politicians need more protection after office vandalized

OTTAWA — A Toronto MP says vandalism that defaced the outside of her constituency office is an "attack…

Liberals plan talks to launch school food program before end of next school year
Ontario News

Liberals plan talks to launch school food program before end of next school year

OTTAWA — The government hopes to see kids eating meals under a universal, national school food program…

Ontario News

House of Commons summer recess begins Wednesday afternoon

OTTAWA — Most federal Liberals still insist they can turn things around in the polls once Canadians really start looking at the options…