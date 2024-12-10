After ‘reflecting,’ Sajjan didn’t attend Taylor Swift concert

OTTAWA — Liberal Minister Harjit Sajjan did not attend the Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver Saturday, despite earlier defending his decision to accept the tickets.

Global News first reported that Sajjan would be attending the concert with his daughter, on the taxpayer’s dime as a guest of a provincial Crown corporation that owns BC Place.

A spokeswoman for Sajjan said last week the minister received clearance from the ethics commissioner, and would donate $1,500 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank as part of a fundraising effort tied to the event.

Sajjan’s office now says that donation stands, but that Sajjan declined the tickets and didn’t go to the concert.

His office says he made the decision after “reviewing the circumstances and reflecting on the conversations” about the offer.

Swift wrapped up her global Eras Tour in Vancouver Sunday.

