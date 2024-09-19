After slow start, CNE attendance surpasses 2019 and hits 1.49 million visitors

September 19, 2024 at 16 h 16 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
After slow start, CNE attendance surpasses 2019 and hits 1.49 million visitors

TORONTO — The Canadian National Exhibition says big Labour Day long weekend crowds helped lift attendance to 1.49 million visitors during this year’s festivities.

The CNE says that surpasses the mark set in 2019, which saw 1.46 million visitors.

The annual exhibition got off to a slow start on its first weekend when Toronto was walloped by a major rainstorm.

But the CNE says it saw 450,000 visitors over the long weekend, calling it one of the highest weekend attendances in recent years.

The event features midway rides, exhibitions and unique food offerings.

It ran from Aug. 16 through to Sept. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cineplex CEO sees ‘pivotal change’ after Hollywood strikes trigger a Q2 loss
Ontario News

Cineplex CEO sees ‘pivotal change’ after Hollywood strikes trigger a Q2 loss

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. continued to feel the impacts of twin Hollywood strikes in its second quarter,…

Blue Jays drop series finale against Astros as offence fizzles after first inning
Ontario News

Blue Jays drop series finale against Astros as offence fizzles after first inning

TORONTO — After a big first inning, the Blue Jays appeared all set to bring some fireworks to their…

Canadian Futures Showcase is a destination for amateur baseball prospects and scouts
Ontario News

Canadian Futures Showcase is a destination for amateur baseball prospects and scouts

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' Canadian Futures Showcase has become a destination for young baseball…