After slow start, CNE attendance surpasses 2019 and hits 1.49 million visitors

TORONTO — The Canadian National Exhibition says big Labour Day long weekend crowds helped lift attendance to 1.49 million visitors during this year’s festivities.

The CNE says that surpasses the mark set in 2019, which saw 1.46 million visitors.

The annual exhibition got off to a slow start on its first weekend when Toronto was walloped by a major rainstorm.

But the CNE says it saw 450,000 visitors over the long weekend, calling it one of the highest weekend attendances in recent years.

The event features midway rides, exhibitions and unique food offerings.

It ran from Aug. 16 through to Sept. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.