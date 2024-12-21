After trading away first-round pick, Toronto FC manages to find value in MLS draft

TORONTO — Despite having previously traded away its first-round pick, Toronto FC managed to find some value in the MLS SuperDraft.

TFC’s haul produced an athletic centre back, versatile midfielder and Liberian international winger.

After dealing the ninth overall selection to expansion San Diego FC last week in the deal that netted Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade, Toronto saw something it liked and acquired D.C. United’s 23rd overall pick for the bargain price of US$50,000 general allocation money, with another US$50,000 in conditional GAM.

Toronto used the pick to take San Diego State defender Reid Fisher in Friday’s three-round draft.

“It all kind of came together. As the picks came off the board and he was still around … someone we really wanted to try and capitalize on,” said Toronto technical director Sean Rubio.

“We had a short list, a very short list of guys that we said ‘Look, if these guys start to fall down the board for one reason or another, we would explore an opportunity to get back into the first round, later into the first round,'” he added.

Sullivan, a 20-year-old from Huntington Beach, Calif., was named to both the All-WAC first team and the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Far West Region first team after helping the Aztecs lead the Western Athletic Conference in shutouts per game, goals-allowed average and shots on goals allowed per game.

“He’s a traditional centre back — aggressive, athletic, comfortable on the ball, soft feet, likes to get into duels. Excellent in the air,” said Rubio. “Just a really interesting profile and prospect for us as we kind of continue to build this thing out.”

The six-foot-three defender led San Diego State in minutes in each of the last two seasons and was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a Freshmen all-American in 2023. He had two goals and two assists through 35 appearances (all starts) over three seasons with the Aztecs.

Toronto then took versatile Pittsburgh midfielder Michael Sullivan in the second round (39th overall) and Dayton winger Joseph Melto Quiah, who goes by Joseph Melto, in the third (69th overall).

Sullivan logged 3,500 minutes for the Panthers, making 64 appearances with 41 starts collecting six goals and two assists while playing a variety of positions in the backline and midfield.

The six-foot Sullivan is the 10th Pitt player drafted since 2018.

“Pitt’s a bit of a factory. They play a really good brand of football,” said Rubio. “They’ve had a number of players that have gone on and had solid professional careers. It’s a good program to come out of.

“And for Michael, it took him a while to become an established starter with the group but he got that opportunity this season and really never let go.”

The 21-year-old from Tarentum, Penn., played in 19 games (17 starts) as a senior, helping the Panthers win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title for the first time.

“A player we’re really excited about,” said Rubio, who envisions Sullivan in a central midfield role.

Melto, 20, spent three seasons at the University of Dayton with 14 goals and 16 assists in 47 appearances (43 starts).

As a senior, Melto earned First Team All-Atlantic 10, First Team All-Region, Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team honours in 2024 and was also named to the all-America Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches, marking a first in program history.

“A really interesting prospect,” said Rubio.

Melto represented Liberia at youth levels and made his senior international debut at the age of 16 in a friendly against Egypt in September 2021. He had other opportunities to take the field for 145th-ranked Liberia but declined due to school commitments, according to Rubio.

“A pretty electric attacking player taking players on one versus one. Probably most comfortable on the left side, cutting into his favoured right foot. Someone that we definitely didn’t expect to be around in the third round … I got a chance to see him live as well and he caused a lot of problems for some pretty good college players throughout the season.”

“He doesn’t look much faster off the ball than on the ball,” he added.

Melto could play wingback although Toronto’s need for such will depend on the formation favoured by whoever succeeds John Herdman as coach.

Toronto has had limited success in recent years at the draft.

Trinidad and Tobago wingback Tyrese Spicer impressed when healthy this season, as one might expect from the first overall pick last December. And goalkeeper Luka Gavran was a fine pickup in the second round (31st overall) in 2022.

Forward Charlie Sharp, taken in the third round (61st overall) in the 2023 draft, remains a promising work in progress.

Notre Dame defender Brandon Aubrey has turned heads since going 21st overall to Toronto in the 2017 draft. Unfortunately for TFC, it has been as a placekicker for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024