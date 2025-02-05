Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, dead at 88

OTTAWA — The Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the world’s Ismaili Muslims, has died at the age of 88.

A post on social media from the Aga Khan Development Network says he passed away peacefully today in Lisbon, surrounded by his family.

The Aga Khan was a key figure in an ethics scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was found to have breached federal conflict of interest rules by vacationing on the Aga Khan’s private island in 2016.

At the time, the ethics commissioner said Trudeau broke the rules by accepting a gift that could be seen as influencing government decisions.

Prime Minister Trudeau paid tribute to the Aga Khan today, calling him a compassionate global leader who will would be deeply missed by people around the world.

The Aga Khan helped set up the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa and the first Islamic arts museum in Toronto.

He was granted honorary Canadian citizenship in 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.