AGF Management reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue higher

September 25, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 40 min on September 25, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — AGF Management Ltd. says its net income attributable to equity owners totalled $20.3 million in its latest quarter, down from $23.0 million in the same quarter last year.

The investment manager says the profit amounted to 30 cents per diluted share for the quarter which ended on Aug. 31, down from 34 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Total net revenue for the quarter amounted to $102.0 million, up from $84.0 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, AGF says it earned 37 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 34 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The company says its total assets under management and fee-earning assets totalled $49.7 billion at Aug. 31, up from $42.3 billion a year earlier.

Kevin McCreadie, AGF’s chief executive and chief investment officer, says the company was pleased to see early signs of improvement with positive retail net flows complementing its solid investment performance amid an uncertain economic backdrop and significant market volatility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AGF.B)

