Agnico Eagle extends takeover offer for O3 Mining, 94.1% of shares already tendered

January 24, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 42 min on January 24, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Agnico Eagle extends takeover offer for O3 Mining, 94.1% of shares already tendered

TORONTO — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is extending its takeover offer for O3 Mining Inc. to give more time for shareholders who have not already tendered their shares to do so.

The companies say 94.1 per cent of the outstanding shares in O3 Mining have already been tendered to the offer of $1.67 per share in cash.

Agnico Eagle will pay for the deposited shares by Jan. 28.

The offer was to expire Thursday, but Agnico Eagle has extended the deadline until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 to allow the remaining shareholders to tender their shares.

O3 Mining’s main asset is its Marban Alliance property which is located next to Agnico Eagle’s Canadian Malartic operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Agnico Eagle first announced its friendly offer to buy O3 Mining in December in a deal it valued at about $204 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AEM, TSXV:OIII)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

An unnecessary Ontario election won’t help Canada deal with Donald Trump

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,…