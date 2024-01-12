Aimia CEO Phil Mittleman, president Michael Lehmann leaving company

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Aimia Inc. says CEO Phil Mittleman is stepping down after nearly four years at the helm.

The Toronto-based holding company says Mittleman is leaving the role of CEO to allow the board to search for a new “operations-focused” replacement.

Mittleman will also step down as director, and has agreed to support the board during the transition.

Aimia says chairman Tom Finke has been named executive chairman.

The company says president Michael Lehmann has also left the company.

Aimia says it has launched a search for a new CEO with the help of an executive recruiter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AIM)

