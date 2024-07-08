AirBoss of America Corp. to conduct strategic review of alternatives

July 8, 2024
The Canadian Press
NEWMARKET, Ont. — AirBoss of America Corp. says it has hired a financial adviser to help in a strategic review of alternatives.

The company says the review may include acquisitions, divestures and various structural and financing options.

AirBoss noted that there could be no assurance that the process would result in any potential deal.

It added that there is no timetable for completion of the process and that it does not intend to comment further.

The company’s AirBoss Manufactured Products business is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-moulded products to the automotive market and other sectors and a supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology through its AirBoss Defense operations.

The company is also a custom rubber compounder through its AirBoss Rubber Solutions business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BOS)

