Alanis Morissette bets on Las Vegas with first residency at Caesars Palace

March 3, 2025 at 20 h 42 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Alanis Morissette’s sights are set on the sparkle of the Las Vegas strip.

The Ottawa-raised “Hand in My Pocket” singer has announced plans to launch a limited residency in the gambling capital of the world.

Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025 will run for eight performances — a scattering of dates that begin Oct. 15 and end Nov. 2 — at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Colosseum holds 4,100 spectators and was famously built for fellow Canadian Celine Dion’s 2004 A New Day… residency, which ran for nearly five years.

The details of Morissette’s show are so far being kept under wraps.

Public sales for all dates begin on Friday through Ticketmaster after numerous presale tiers roll out through the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

