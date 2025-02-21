Alberta, B.C. lock in playoff seeds behind Homan at Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Playoff seedings in one pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts clicked into place while the playoff race in the other pool was still on.

Defending champion Rachel Homan capped Pool A at 8-0 followed Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik and B.C.’s Corryn Brown both 6-2. Skrlik ranked higher because of an earlier win over Brown. Those three teams advance to the championship round.

Homan was an 8-4 winner of Alberta’s Selena Sturmay, Brown beat Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo 9-2 and Skrlik downed Nunavut’s Julia Weagle 7-4 in the final Pool A draw.

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville finished 4-4 with a 9-3 win over New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams.

Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson, Ontario’s Danielle Inglis, Nova Scotia’s Christina Black and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges were the Pool B frontrunners heading into the final draw.

The top three teams in each pool advance to compete for four Page playoff berths. Sunday’s winner represents Canada at next month’s world championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.