Alex Ovechkin scores empty-net goal for Washington Capitals in return from injury

TORONTO — Alex Ovechkin’s record chase is back on.

His empty-net goal for the Washington Capitals in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs wasn’t the most challenging goal among the 869 he’s scored in the NHL, but it was significant given his return from a 16-game hiatus due to injury.

“Every goal is hard to score in this league, so if you want to try, put on skates and go six on five,” Ovechkin quipped after the game.

Washington’s captain moved closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals. Ovechkin was 25 back with 46 games remaining in the regular season.

Ovechkin played his first game since fracturing his left tibia Nov. 18 in a game against the Utah Hockey Club.

The 39-year-old said it didn’t take long for him to get back in rhythm.

“I tried to feel how I feel with the puck, mentally, physically. And as soon as the first shift ended, I was feeling like ‘OK, now I could play,’” he said.

Ovechkin wasn’t quite firing on all cylinders, however. He was held off the scoresheet until scoring his empty-net goal on a breakaway.

He had three hits and three shots on goal in 14 minutes 58 seconds of ice time.

But the atmosphere surrounding the Russian superstar picked up right where it left off pre-injury, said Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

“I’m sure you guys are excited. We’re excited when he’s walking out to the ice. People are like climbing on top of each other to get videos of him. He’s taking the hockey world on a crazy ride right now and it’s rock star stuff,” Wilson said.

“He’s the man and we love him in here and he was flying for that goal. Nice to see him get back on track here.”

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Toronto’s game plan didn’t change when Ovechkin’s return was confirmed by Capitals counterpart Spencer Carbery earlier in the day.

“When he’s playing, we’ve got to do a good job on him and I thought we did tonight for the most part,” Berube said.

Ovechkin enjoyed a resurgent start to his season with a league-leading 15 goals in 18 games before the injury occurred.

He moved into a tie with centre Connor McMichael for the team lead with 16.

His quest to catch Gretzky continues Sunday in Detroit against the Red Wings.

Ovechkin said he was interested to see how his body would respond to two games in 24 hours.

“I have to find a rhythm, feel the game and try to do the little things,” he said. “Practice is one thing. In a game, it happens so quick, so you have to be ready for that.”

The Capitals thrived in Ovechkin’s absence going 10-5-1.

Despite predictions of both Ovechkin’s and the Capitals’ downfall this season, Carbery navigated the club to a 24-9-2 record just a point behind the New Jersey Devils atop the Metropolitan Division.

If Ovechkin regains his pre-injury pace, the Capitals can be a formidable opponent in the season’s second half and into the playoffs.

Ovechkin was content Saturday just to get back on the ice — and grab another goal while he was at it.

“It’s nice to be back on the board,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.