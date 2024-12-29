Alex Ovechkin scores in return from injury as the Capitals defeat the Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal in his return to action as the Washington Capitals upended the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.

Andrew Mangiapane, Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals. John Tavares and Bobby McMann scored for the Leafs.

Washington’s captain Ovechkin played his first game since he fractured his left fibula Nov. 18 in a game against the Utah Hockey Club.

Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet Saturday until firing the puck into an empty net for his 869th career goal.

Logan Thompson stopped 35 shots for the win. Matt Murray made 27 saves for Toronto.

Takeaways

Capitals: Ovechkin played 14 minutes, 58 seconds, recorded three hits and three shots in addition to his goal. Washington was still able to thrive without its captain. The Capitals went 10-5-1 record in 16 games while Ovechkin was injured.

Maple Leafs: Toronto has lost three of four games without Auston Matthews in the lineup, who was out with an upper-body injury. Toronto has allowed at least five goals in each of those four games, and 21 total during that span.

Key moment

Thompson had a hot glove hand throughout the game. Washington’s goalie robbed Toronto forward William Nylander of a sure goal when Thompson dove across the crease to snatch a shot at a yawning cage out of mid-air. Nylander was Thompson’s victim again in the third period when a deflected power-play shot from the point was scooped by Thompson, who was facing the back of the net.

Key stat

With an assist on Ovechkin’s empty-net goal, Pierre-Luc Dubois extended his point streak to five games with a total of one goal and five assists.

Up next

The Capitals visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. The Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL