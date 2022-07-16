Alexander Rossi has best time in first practice at Honda Indy Toronto

July 15, 2022 at 20 h 18 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Alexander Rossi had the fastest time in the first practice at the Honda Indy Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Rossi’s best lap around the street track at Exhibition Place was completed in one minute 0.6090 seconds.

Simon Pagenaud was second in 1:00.6991 and Graham Rahal was third in 1:00.7031.

Pagenaud is the reigning champion, having won the only IndyCar event outside the United States back in 2019.

The Honda Indy Toronto race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, who is in his rookie season, was 17th in 1:01.5252.

Dalton Kellett from nearby Stouffville, Ont., was 25th in 1:03.0873.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.

