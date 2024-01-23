Algoma Steel says structure collapse Saturday disrupted coke production, no injuries

January 22, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on January 22, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Algoma Steel says structure collapse Saturday disrupted coke production, no injuries

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Algoma Steel Group Inc. says a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant collapsed on Saturday.

The company said there were no injuries, but the incident resulted in a coke oven gas main failure generating abnormal flaring and emissions.

It also said effluent entered an adjacent waterway and that containment efforts were underway.

Algoma said coke production was interrupted, but all other departments were operating normally. 

It said that it has adequate coke supply on hand and that it did not expect customer shipments to be affected at this time.

Shares in Algoma closed down 52 cents or 4.26 per cent at $11.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ASTL)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

TSX edges higher, U.S. stocks continue march higher after recent record high
Ontario News

TSX edges higher, U.S. stocks continue march higher after recent record high

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday, while U.S. markets continued to rise after…

Sean Strickland disputes UFC 297 split-decision loss, says world knows who won
Ontario News

Sean Strickland disputes UFC 297 split-decision loss, says world knows who won

TORONTO — Two days after losing his UFC middleweight title to Dricus Du Plessis in a split decision,…