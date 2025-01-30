All six Liberal leadership candidates now registered with Elections Canada

OTTAWA — The six candidates running for Liberal leadership have now all registered with Elections Canada, which monitors their fundraising activities as political leadership contestants under the law.

The various campaigns blasted out emails Wednesday top supporters declaring they are officially confirmed to run in the race after the Liberal party made it official on Tuesday.

The official running consists of Liberal MPs Karina Gould, Chrystia Freeland and Jaime Battiste, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, and former MPs Frank Baylis, and Ruby Dhalla.

Candidates have been making the rounds on Canadian and U.S. talk show circuits to introduce themselves, and have also begun releasing some policies.

Freeland vowed on Wednesday that as prime minister she would slash the size of cabinet and the Prime Minister’s Office by half.

Leadership hopefuls face a Thursday deadline to pony up their next payment to the party to remain in the race, which will cost them $50,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.