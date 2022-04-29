All-star guard Fred VanVleet misses Game 6 versus Sixers with strained hip flexor

April 28, 2022 at 22 h 46 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet sat out Thursday’s do-or-die Game 6 of Toronto’s opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

VanVleet suffered a strained left hip flexor in Game 4, leaving the game in the second quarter and ripping his jersey in frustration on the way to the locker-room.

He missed the Raptors’ 103-88 win over the Sixers on Monday in Philadelphia that forced a Game 6.

VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time. But the 28-year-old has also been battling a bruised knee that kept him out of 14 regular-season games since late January. The Raptors won nine of those.

Pascal Siakam and rookie Scottie Barnes have handled point guard duties in his absence. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022. 

