Alternative lender Goeasy names ex-Scotiabank exec Dan Rees as new CEO

March 3, 2025 at 19 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Alternative lender Goeasy Ltd. says it has named former Scotiabank executive Dan Rees as CEO.

Rees comes on board as the lender aims to grow its loan portfolio from $4.6 billion at the end of 2024 to between $7 billion and $8 billion by the end of 2027.

Goeasy has already increased its loan portfolio from around $1.2 billion in early 2020.

Rees, the first external CEO appointment for Goeasy, served as group head of Canadian banking at Scotiabank between 2019 and 2024 and previously had several other executive positions at the bank.

Goeasy offers loans under the easyfinancial brand geared toward those with lower credit scores.

In February, Goeasy reported record volume of credit applications in the fourth quarter along with revenue of $405 million and a net income of $74 million.

