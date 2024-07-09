Altus Group selling property tax business to Ryan LLC for $700 million

July 9, 2024 at 13 h 56 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Altus Group selling property tax business to Ryan LLC for $700 million

TORONTO — Altus Group Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its global property tax business to tax services and software company Ryan LLC for $700 million.

Ryan has also committed to an Altus Market Insights subscription deal at the close of the transaction, with an initial three-year term of $5 million per year.

Altus Group chief executive Jim Hannon says the deal positions the company to focus on its core analytics business for commercial real estate.

Once the deal is complete, Altus Group says it plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and pursue organic investments.

It also plans to increase the size of the company’s share buyback program to $250 million from about $72 million.

Altus Group expects the deal to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AIF)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. tops CFL honour roll for second straight week
Ontario News

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. tops CFL honour roll for second straight week

TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is the top-rated offensive player on the CFL's honour…