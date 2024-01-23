Alyson Walker quits Canada Soccer Association on day she was to start as general secretary

January 22, 2024 at 23 h 21 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Alyson Walker quit as general secretary of the Canadian Soccer Association on Monday, the day she was to start work.

Walker’s hiring was announced Dec. 22.

“After careful consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided for personal reasons, to take some time away and will not step into the role of general secretary at Canada Soccer,” Walker said in a statement released by the federation.

The governing body said Walker informed it of the decision on Saturday. She had been chief commercial officer at OverActive Media, a Toronto-based esports organization, after prior stints at Bell Media and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

“Our thoughts are with Alyson as she deals with an unforeseen personal matter that sadly precludes her from taking on the role of general secretary,” federation president Charmaine Crooks said in an statement. “While we were all looking forward to having her lead Canada Soccer, we fully understand, and deeply respect her request for privacy.”

Korn Ferry has resumed its search for a general secretary.

Board member Kelly Brown will head a transition leadership that includes chief operating office Mathieu Chamberland, chief financial officer Sean Heffernan and chief communications and content officer Paulo Senra.

Former Canada captain Jason deVos served as interim general secretary job after Earl Cochrane quit in April but left the federation to become an assistant to new Toronto coach John Herdman, who had been men’s national team coach. Mauro Biello has been interim men’s coach since Herdman resigned in August.

