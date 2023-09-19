Amazon to hire 6,000 workers in Canada for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Amazon.com Inc. says it is ramping up to hire more than 6,000 people across Canada.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says the new hires will cover full-time, seasonal and part-time roles.

They will work across Amazon’s operations network in jobs that involve picking, packing, sorting and shipping customer orders.

The hiring comes as Amazon is investing more than $70 million in pay increases for fulfillment and transportation employees, who will see their average hourly wage rise to $21 from $17 in 2018.

Under the new compensation plan, hourly full- and part-time employees will receive pay increases every six months until their 24-month anniversary, and another increase at their 36th month.

Amazon runs more than 60 logistics sites in Canada and has two new locations on the way this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

