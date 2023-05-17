Amber Alert cancelled after eight-year-old boy found safe

May 17, 2023
The Canadian Press
An Amber Alert issued for an eight-year-old boy who police believe was abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been found safe. 

Thunder Bay police said in a statement issued late Tuesday that the 28-year-old suspect was found in a rural area of the city’s north side that evening. 

Police say an exhaustive search was conducted with help from the Ontario Provincial Police’s aviation services and its emergency response team.

Police had said earlier that the boy and the suspect had last been seen in Thunder Bay around 11 p.m. on Monday and might have been heading toward Prince Albert, Sask.

They say the suspect was arrested without incident and faces charges of abduction, forcible confinement and breach of release order.

Police say the suspect is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

