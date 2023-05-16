Amber Alert issued for boy, 8, last seen in Thunder Bay, believed abducted by father

An Amber Alert has been issued for an eight-year-old boy who police believe was abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont., by his father.

Thunder Bay police have identified the boy as Emerson Poulin, who is about four feet in height with brown hair and a thin build.

They say the boy is believed to be with his father, 28-year-old Christopher Poulin, who is from Prince Albert, Sask.

Police say the pair was last seen in Thunder Bay around 11 p.m. on Monday and could be heading toward Prince Albert.

They say Poulin has shoulder-length bleached blonde hair and is believed to be wearing black-rimmed glasses.

Police say a warrant is being sought for Poulin’s arrest on charges that include abduction, failing to provide necessities of life and unlawful confinement.

Police are warning anyone who sees Poulin to not confront him.

“If you see them, do not approach. Dial 911,” said Thunder Bay police spokesman Scott Paradis.

Police do not have a description of any possible vehicle used in the case and are asking anyone with that information to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.