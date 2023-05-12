Ambush in Bourget, Ont., leaves one OPP officer dead and two injured

BOURGET, Ont. — One Ontario Provincial Police officer remains in hospital as the investigation continues into an ambush that left one officer dead and two injured.

Officials say Sgt. Eric Mueller was fatally shot Thursday when he and the two other officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in Bourget, Ont., east of Ottawa.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the three officers had called for backup before they approached the house, and all were shot upon arrival.

One officer was seriously injured and is in hospital while the other injured officer has since been released and is recovering at home.

Mueller is the fifth police officer to be fatally shot in Ontario since September.

Alain Bellefeuille, a 39-year-old Bourget resident, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.