American forward Shaina Ashouri joins AFC Toronto after successful stint in Iceland

TORONTO — American forward Shaina Ashouri has traded Iceland for Toronto, signing with the new Northern Super League team.

The 28-year-old from Parker, Colo., looks to use the experience gained in Iceland in AFC Toronto colours.

“The last two teams I was a part of were both programs in building mode,” Ashouri said in a statement. “They were newly promoted and looking for someone to help propel them forward. What is happening in Canada with the new Northern Super League provides me another opportunity to have an influence and inspiring young athletes is a goal I value.”

After a short stint with Iceland’s Thor/KA, Ashouri joined Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjordur (FH) in 2022, helping the team to an undefeated regular season and promotion to Iceland’s first tier. The following season, as co-captain, Ashouri helped FH finish in the top six and was named to the league’s team of the season.

In 2024, Ashouri joined another newly promoted club in Víkingur Reykjavik FC. She led the team in scoring and helped it to a club-record third place in the league as well as the franchise’s first Icelandic Super Cup.

“Shaina has demonstrated that she’s prepared to take on exciting new projects and is passionate about laying foundations for success,” said AFC Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson. “She has experience and we feel she has the tools to make an impact here in Toronto. Her movement off the ball is very intelligent, she can break lines with and without the ball, and has a knack of arriving in key areas at the right time which means she carries a goal threat.”

In 3 1/2 years in Iceland, Ashouri scored 31 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions.

After playing collegiate soccer at Pittsburgh and Wyoming, Ashouri joined the TTI Bluebonnets in the Women’s Professional Soccer League and Athletic Houston FC, a men’s semi-professional team in the United Premier Soccer League.

Ashouri signed a short-term contract with the NWSL’s Houston Dash in 2020. Two years later she received an invitation to a Ukraine women’s national team camp.

In other NSL news, the Vancouver Rise has signed Canadian fullback Kayla Goncalves.

The 24-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., arrives from Portugal’s club FC Famalicao but has also played in France and Luxembourg.

Goncalves played three seasons at Simon Fraser University, making 46 appearances including 32 starts. After SFU, she joined North Vancouver’s Altitude FC during the inaugural League 1 BC season.

“Kayla is a high-energy fullback, with a front-foot mentality,” Vancouver sporting director Stephanie Labbé said in a statement. “Her aggressive mindset is not only key in her 1v1 defending but also puts her in positions to be impactful in the attack.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025