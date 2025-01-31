Andlauer says he’s all in and doesn’t want any Ottawa Senators fan to think otherwise

OTTAWA — Michael Andlauer is all in and he doesn’t want any Ottawa Senators fan to think otherwise.

On Thursday night before Ottawa’s contest versus the Washington Capitals, the Senators owner met with some reporters and reiterated his commitment to the city and bringing it a Stanley Cup championship.

On Monday, Andlauer announced plans for the Senators to play two exhibition games in Quebec City this September. While that didn’t bother fans, it was Andlauer’s comments that he’d be open to Ottawa playing regular-season games there that left them reeling.

“This is where I erred,” admitted Andlauer. “I don’t dwell in the past and what I didn’t realize is, I guess there was talk about playing five games in there.

“I didn’t know that.”

Some questioned whether Andlauer was trying to use this as leverage with the National Capital Commission as he negotiates a deal for a downtown arena. But he was quick to dispel that, saying plans for the exhibition games in Quebec City had been in the works for a long time.

Andlauer went on to admit he didn’t realize how deep rooted some of the hurt and fear runs with fans from previous ownership threatening to relocate the team. But he gets it and wants supporters to know he heard them loud and clear.

“So, I guess my message is take me for my word and please give me the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “I love this city, I love the fans and I learned a lot from this experience.”

Despite the fallout Andlauer says some good did come out of it.

“There’s a lot of scar tissue with (the fanbase) and I didn’t realize that until I saw the reaction,” said Andlauer. “But the silver lining part on all of this is I said hockey is deep rooted in this community and it made me realize how passionate our fans are, which makes me feel good.”

Since purchasing the franchise, Andlauer has been vocal about his commitment to grow its francophone fan base.

The organization is working diligently to take a foothold in nearby Gatineau, Que. Andlauer believes there’s an untapped fanbase that has been ignored for far too long.

He saw Quebec City as an expansion of that potential fanbase.

Andlauer grew up in a Montreal suburb and vividly remembers the long-standing rivalry between the Canadiens and Nordiques and when the Nordiques relocated to Colorado, it left many hockey fans without a home team to cheer for. Andlauer is hoping to tap into that fanbase and said that was his only intention for having his team play in Quebec City.

“It was as simple as that,” he said. “But I get it now.”

Andlauer added he meant no disrespect to Ottawa fans and that everything he does is for them. He didn’t hesitate when asked what he would do differently.

“Well, obviously the jersey first,” he said.

The team’s beloved mascot, Spartacat, appeared at the event sporting a controversial jersey — a hybrid of the Senators’ logo and the Quebec Nordiques, which had fans fuming.

At the end of the day, Andlauer is driven by the same passion and desire as the fans to bring a championship to Ottawa. He’s committed to doing everything in his power to make it happen.

But as he navigates the challenges of ownership, he acknowledges there may be missteps along the way and hopes for patience as he continues to learn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.