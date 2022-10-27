Andy Kim lines up Metric, the Sadies, Broken Social Scene for Christmas fundraiser

TORONTO — Canadian rock band Metric, the Sadies and Broken Social Scene will ring in the holidays at this year’s Andy Kim Christmas charity concert.

The musical acts are among the first wave of performers slated to play Kim’s annual fundraiser for CAMH Gifts of Light, supporting patients at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The show takes place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Dec. 7 with tickets going on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

Others set to appear include pop artist Scott Helman, singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith, Juno-winning jazz artist Molly Johnson and “Sometimes When We Touch” performer Dan Hill.

Kim says he’s also invited newcomers High Flyer, co-fronted by Lyle Herbert-Robertson, the 23-year-old son of Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson.

The “Rock Me Gently” singer says he’salso planning to announce a second wave of artists joining the bill in the coming weeks.

The Sadies appearance comes as the band wraps up its first countrywide tour since the death of frontman Dallas Good in February. His brother and longtime bandmate Travis stepped in as lead vocalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

