August 27, 2024 at 15 h 08 min
The Canadian Press
Angelina Jolie to receive special honour at the Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO — Angelina Jolie is set to receive a special honour for her humanitarian work at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress will be presented with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media at the festival’s fundraising gala on Sept. 8.

The award celebrates individuals who merge social impact with cinema and was previously given to Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair.

Jolie’s latest film “Without Blood,” which she wrote and directed, is making its world premiere at the festival.

The war drama, adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s novel of the same name, centres on a young girl seeking revenge for the murders of her father and brother.

Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir star in the lead roles.

TIFF also plans to toast Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, Cate Blanchett with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award and Amy Adams with a performer’s prize at the Tribute Awards.

TIFF’s 49th edition is set for Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

