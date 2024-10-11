Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it’s aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.

The department says officials are in contact with the person’s family to offer assistance.

This comes after two Canadians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon in late September amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Canadians in Lebanon are being urged to take commercial flights out of the country while the option remains.

Global Affairs says it has helped more than 1,050 Canadians, permanent residents and immediate family members leave Lebanon.

It says there are more than 25,000 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, but notes the true number may be higher because registration is voluntary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.