Another employee, retirement home charged in death of Oshawa, Ont., resident: police

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say they’ve laid more charges in the 2023 death of a 79-year-old retirement home resident east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police were called on April 1, 2023 to Aspira Traditions of Durham Region in Oshawa, Ont., where the resident was found sitting on a bench outside without vital signs.

Police have said the “vulnerable” woman had exited the building around 7:30 p.m. the night before, and was unable to re-enter because the doors were locked.

Two employees of the retirement home were charged in December with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide necessities of life to a person under charge.

Police say they’ve since charged a third employee and the business itself with criminal negligence causing death.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.