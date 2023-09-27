Another ‘Paw Patrol’ movie is coming as third film sets 2026 release

TORONTO — “Paw Patrol” is on a roll.

Only days before the second big-screen instalment in the popular animated kids’ franchise hits theatres, its Canadian creators say they’ve locked in a deal for a third film.

Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies say they’re planning a 2026 exclusive theatrical release for the threequel starring the public service pups.

“Paw Patrol 3” will be directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Cal Brunker who oversaw the production of the first two.

The announcement comes as “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” arrives in theatres on Friday with some industry projections suggesting it will top the box office this weekend.

The first “Paw Patrol” movie, released in 2021, was an international success earning US$144 million worldwide and becoming the top-grossing Canadian film that year.

The “Paw Patrol” franchise, which started with a TV series, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.