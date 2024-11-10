Another person charged in violent protests at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

Another person charged in violent protests at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they have arrested and charged another person following tense and sometimes violent protests at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area earlier this week.

Violence erupted Sunday at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton after a visit by Indian officials was met by protesters seeking a separate Sikh nation called Khalistan.

The protest spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga, Ont., and continued on Monday, with hundreds of demonstrators from opposing sides gathering outside the Brampton temple before being dispersed by police.

In a news release Saturday, Peel Regional Police say they charged a 35-year-old man Friday with assault with a weapon, and he is set to appear in court at a later date.

Four other people were arrested earlier in the week, including a 57-year-old Toronto man who was charged with public incitement of hatred.

A Peel police officer was also suspended.

Police say several offences occurred during the demonstrations and many were captured on video, including one where someone is seen using a loudspeaker to incite violence by calling for people to storm Sikh temples.

Videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be fist fights and people hitting each other with poles on the temple grounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.

