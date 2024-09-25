Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquires Canadian specialty channels Hollywood Suite

September 25, 2024 at 15 h 20 min
Reading time: 30 s
Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquires Canadian specialty channels Hollywood Suite

TORONTO — Anthem Sports & Entertainment has acquired independent Canadian broadcaster Hollywood Suite.

Anthem, a Toronto-based global multiplatform media company, says the acquisition diversifies its movie offerings, which includes film distribution house Gravitas Ventures and U.S. television channel HDNet Movies.

Hollywood Suite operates four linear TV channels featuring uncut, commercial-free films from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, also available on-demand.

The deal is pending regulatory approval from the CRTC and would keep Hollywood Suite president David Kines in his role.

Anthem also owns entertainment brand AXS TV, game-show channel Game TV and sports channels Fight Network and Game Plus.

Anthem CEO Leonard Asper says he looks forward to working closely with Kines and the Hollywood Suite team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cineplex CEO sees ‘pivotal change’ after Hollywood strikes trigger a Q2 loss
Ontario News

Cineplex CEO sees ‘pivotal change’ after Hollywood strikes trigger a Q2 loss

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. continued to feel the impacts of twin Hollywood strikes in its second quarter,…

Analysts slash targets on Corus Entertainment amid uncertainty over its future
Ontario News

Analysts slash targets on Corus Entertainment amid uncertainty over its future

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. has been dealt a blow by several research analysts, who have either…

Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Ontario News

Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce…