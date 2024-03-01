Anthony Romani, Dalyn Wakely lead North Bay Battalion past Sarnia Sting 6-2

March 1, 2024 at 4 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely were too much for the Sarnia Sting on Thursday night.

Romani had two goals and three assists while Wakely also scored twice and added two assists to lead the North Bay Battalion to a 6-2 win over the Sting in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.

Andrew LeLeBlanc and Owen Van Steensel had the other goals for North Bay (31-19-6-2). Goalie Dom DiVincentiis stopped 23 shots.

In other action, it was: Ottawa 67’s 8, Niagara IceDogs 2; Erie Otters 4, Peterborough Petes 2; and Flint Firebirds 5, Windsor Spitfires 4.

In North Bay, Ont., the Battalion took control of the contest early, storming out to a 2-0 lead in the first period after outshooting Sarnia 17-1 in the frame.

67’s 8 IceDogs 2

At St. Catharines, Ont., Cooper Foster scored twice to lead Ottawa (30-10-5-2). Henry Mews, Frankie Marrelli, Derek Smyth, Matthew Mayich, Luca Pinelli and Braeden Kressler had the other goals while Jacob Maillet had four assists. Ryan Roobroeck and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs (16-35-6-1) as goaltenders Owen Flores and Charlie Robertson combined for 27 saves.

Otters 4 Petes 2

At Peterborough, Ont.., Carey Terrance, Wesley Royston, Sam Alfano and Martin Misiak had goals to pace Erie (26-27-4-1) while goalie Ethan Fraser stopped 39 shots. Caden Taylor and Ryder McIntyre replied for the Petes (17-33-6-1).

Firebirds 5 Spitfires 4

At Windsor, Ont., Coulson Pitre scored two goals to lead Flint (25-28-3-1) to the narrow victory. Connor Clattenburg, Roberto Mancini and Nathan Aspinall had the other goals. Cole Davis led the way for the Spitfires (18-32-4-3) with two goals. Carson Woodall and Noah Morneau also scored.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Five players score twice as Battalion trounce IceDogs 12-1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Five players scored twice as the North Bay Battalion trounced the Niagara IceDogs…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Romani ignites Battalion in 6-4 win over Bulldogs

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice, Dalyn Wakely and Ethan Procyszyn each added two assists, and the visiting North Bay…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Kieron Walton’s hat trick lifts Wolves over Battalion 8-4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton had a hat trick as the Sudbury Wolves doubled the North Bay Battalion…