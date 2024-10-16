Argonauts players Kelly, McManis earn CFL top performer awards

October 16, 2024 at 17 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Argonauts players Kelly, McManis earn CFL top performer awards

TORONTO — Quarterback Chad Kelly and linebacker Wynton McManis of the Toronto Argonauts were named the CFL’s top offensive and defensive performers Wednesday.

Kelly earned a grade of 90.4 for his play in Toronto’s 14-11 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kelly completed 16-of-23 passes for 208 yards and a TD while rushing nine times for 33 yards.

McManis received a grade of 88.8 in the contest. He had eight tackles, a pass knockdown and fumble recovery over 63 snaps and earned a grade of 84.5 on 31 coverage snaps.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Montreal’s offensive line was the top-graded unit at 73.3 for the team’s 19-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Nick Callender (73.5), Josh Donovan ( 71.2) and Justin Lawrence (68.7) were the top three graded players.

David Foucault of the Edmonton Elks was the top-graded offensive lineman at 74.5.

The other top-graded players include: Edmonton running back Justin Rankin (86.3); Saskatchewan receiver Jerreth Sterns (78.0); Toronto defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (80.8); Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (85.2); B.C. returner Terry Williams (71.2); Calgary punter Cody Grace (81.6); and Winnipeg special-teams player Brian Cole (93.7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Wynton McManis, Ontaria Wilson earn CFL honour roll recognition
Ontario News

Wynton McManis, Ontaria Wilson earn CFL honour roll recognition

TORONTO — Linebacker Wynton McManis of the Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg receiver Ontaria Wilson and the Blue Bombers’ offensive…

Veteran defensive lineman settling into life with the Toronto Argonauts
Ontario News

Veteran defensive lineman settling into life with the Toronto Argonauts

GUELPH, Ont. — Jake Ceresna has been here before. The veteran defensive lineman is getting acclimated…

Maier, Brinkman lead the way with CFL honour roll selections
Ontario News

Maier, Brinkman lead the way with CFL honour roll selections

TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier and Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jared Brinkman earned the offensive and…