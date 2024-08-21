Argos QB Kelly apologizes for conduct that violated CFL gender-based violence policy

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly publicly apologized Tuesday for conduct which led to him being suspended for violating the CFL’s gender-based violence policy.

Kelly’s apology came two days after he was reinstated, with conditions, by the CFL. The league suspended Kelly on May 7 for Toronto’s two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season contests for his violation.

“I’m sorry for my actions, I’m sorry for what I did,” Kelly told the assembled media — which included nine television cameras — following Toronto’s practice at Lamport Stadium. “I affected a lot of people — my teammates, my coaches, women, my family — I feel bad for the situation that happened.

“I’ve grown, I’ve learned from not only the past couple of months but every day I’m trying to get better, be a better person, better teammate, better male. I just want everybody to know I’m sorry and I will be better and be a better teammate and person from this.”

The CFL said Sunday the conditions are confidential and won’t be disclosed.

Kelly did not offer details of the actions that led to his league suspension. But it followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former Argos strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the team for wrongful dismissal. The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation.

“I know what I need to do and what’s at stake every day,” Kelly said. “I’m thankful I have a group of people around me but, yes, I am going to strive to do exactly what is needed to make sure I’m staying on the football field, I’m staying to be a better person.

“There is always more work to be done. This isn’t just, it’s over and done with. There’s still more work that has to get done.”

Initially, Kelly publicly denied the harassment allegations and said he intended to defend himself and seek a dismissal. The CFL’s outstanding player last season said time to reflect made him realize the impact of his actions.

“I’d say that over the course of these months you come to realize what actually had been done and been affected,” he said. “This person (complainant), obviously, deserves all of the respect, no matter what gender you are.

“Everybody puts in a lot of work and time into perfecting their craft and no one should have to go through the heartache and the mental side of things people have to go through being affected by this . . . I’m focused on being with my teammates and try to share knowledge of what’s right from wrong.”

Kelly wouldn’t say if he has reached out to the complainant and apologized personally.

While suspended, Kelly had to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. Both the counselling sessions and assessments had to be satisfactorily completed before the CFL would consider Kelly’s reinstatement and the league reserved the right to modify his discipline.

The CFL announced Aug. 10 it had received Kelly’s confidential psychological assessment and would complete an examination of the results with the help of experts before deciding upon on Kelly’s reinstatement. As part of that process, Kelly met with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“I know this mistake isn’t going to happen again,” Kelly said. “That’s why me and the commissioner had talked and he believed in me and I believe in him wanting to help me and I’m going to help him rebuild myself and the CFL.

“You can believe me or not but I’m a truthful guy, I think I am genuine and I’m sincere. I want to do better, I’m going to be better and I’m going to show everybody.”

Kelly plans to resume doing community work and reconnect with the Argos’ younger fans as well as their female supporters.

“It’s just getting back to being able to be comfortable and letting everyone else be comfortable around me because I have affected a lot of people, not just the person,” Kelly said. “I know it’s going to take time, I know it’s going to take a lot of effort but I’m here for it.

“I’m facing it head on. I need to do better and I will do better.”

Kelly won’t have to wait long for a chance to sway Argos faithful on the football field. He’ll be the starter for Toronto (5-4) on Thursday night against the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4-1).

“I wanted to see it (Tuesday) and about halfway through practice I had my mind made up,” said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “I’d like (fans) to know that Chad sincerely apologized and he’s going through the process of getting better and learning from this mistake.

“Chad is learning from it, he’s going to continue to grow and that’s just where we’re at right now.”

With Kelly back in the lineup, Toronto released sophomore Bryan Scott. He dressed for all nine of Toronto’s games but only saw action in the club’s 30-20 loss to Montreal on June 28, completing all five passes he attempted for 79 yards and a TD.

“We couldn’t keep him on the practice roster, we didn’t have a spot there and unfortunately we couldn’t keep four (quarterbacks),” Dinwiddie said. “Bryan did some good stuff for us, we still believe in him.

“I even mentioned to him (Tuesday) I wouldn’t be shocked if we try to bring him back at some stage.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.