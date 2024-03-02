Argos quarterback Kelly denies harassment allegations made by former team employee

March 1, 2024 at 19 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is denying allegations that he harassed a former employee of the CFL club.

A woman who worked as a strength-and-conditioning coach with the Argos filed a lawsuit last week against the team for wrongful dismissal and against Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The complainant said in a statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that she was subject to continued harassment from Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

She said her contract with the Argonauts was not renewed shortly after informing the team of Kelly’s alleged behaviour.

“I am shocked by the allegations which have been made against me. I absolutely deny these events and intend to vigorously defend myself and will be seeking the dismissal of the action,” Kelly said in a statement sent Friday to The Associated Press.

The allegations have not been tested in court. The CFL says it has launched an investigation into the claims.

The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

