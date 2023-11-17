Argos Ryan Dinwiddie named CFL’s coach of the year

November 17, 2023 at 0 h 49 min
The Canadian Press
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Ryan Dinwiddie of the Toronto Argonauts is the CFL’s coach of the year.

Dinwiddie was honoured Thursday during the CFL’s awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort.

Dinwiddie guided Toronto to a CFL-best 16-2 record this season, which tied the league record for most regular-season victories.

The 16 wins were a Toronto single-season record.

Dinwiddie became the ninth head coach to win division titles in his first three seasons as Toronto had a 9-0 home record (one win came in Halifax) and 10-0 mark within the East Division.

Dinwiddie had been a finalist for this award the last two years and becomes the ninth Argo to earn the honour but the first since Marc Trestman in 2017.

Winnipeg’s Mike O’Shea, the award winner in 2021 and ’22, was the finalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

