November 15, 2024 at 4 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
Argos’ Ryan Hunter named CFL’s top lineman

VANCOUVER — Ryan Hunter of the Toronto Argonauts was named the CFL’s top lineman Thursday night.

Hunter earned the honour at the CFL’s awards banquet.

He’s the second Argo to win the award in as many years as teammate Dejon Allen was the ’23 recipient.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The six-foot-three, 315-pound Hunter, of North Bay, Ont., anchored an offensive line that helped Toronto finish second in the CFL in rushing (121.3 yards per game) and third both in offensive scoring (26.2 points per game) and net offence (368.7 yards per game).

Hunter made 17 starts this seasons, playing both at guard and tackle.

Logan Ferland of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was the finalist.

The native of Melfort, Sask., started all 18 regular-season games for the Riders, seeing time at guard, tackle and centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

