Argos sign linebacker Cameron Judge to contract extension through 2026 season

January 16, 2025 at 19 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Argos sign linebacker Cameron Judge to contract extension through 2026 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a contract extension through the 2026 season, the CFL club announced Thursday.

The Argonauts acquired Judge in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday in exchange for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade.

Judge was the Stampeders’ nominee for outstanding defensive player last season after registering 73 defensive tackles and a sack.

He was also Calgary’s nominee for outstanding Canadian in 2022, 2023, and 2024 and was a CFL and West Division all-star in 2022.

Judge played eight games for Toronto in 2021 before being dealt to Calgary in February 2022.

He spent his first three seasons in Saskatchewan and was the West Division’s nominee for outstanding Canadian in 2019.

The 30-year-old from Montreal has 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks and nine interceptions over 95 career games with Saskatchewan, Toronto and Calgary.

“I’m excited to stay in Toronto and try and help this team win another Grey Cup championship,” Judge said in a release. “It’s a great organization and I can’t wait to get to work.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cameron Dukes to start at quarterback in Argos regular-season finale
Ontario News

Cameron Dukes to start at quarterback in Argos regular-season finale

EDMONTON — Cameron Dukes will be the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback for their regular-season…

Argos’ GM Clemons says club continues to talk to Nick Arbuckle about extension
Ontario News

Argos’ GM Clemons says club continues to talk to Nick Arbuckle about extension

General manager Mike Clemons says the Toronto Argonauts continue to talk to veteran Nick Arbuckle about…

With Kelly out, ground game to take on added significance for Argos in Grey Cup
Ontario News

With Kelly out, ground game to take on added significance for Argos in Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Ka'Deem Carey, Deonta McMahon and Canadian Daniel Adeboboye have all been key figures in…