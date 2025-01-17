Argos sign linebacker Cameron Judge to contract extension through 2026 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a contract extension through the 2026 season, the CFL club announced Thursday.

The Argonauts acquired Judge in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday in exchange for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade.

Judge was the Stampeders’ nominee for outstanding defensive player last season after registering 73 defensive tackles and a sack.

He was also Calgary’s nominee for outstanding Canadian in 2022, 2023, and 2024 and was a CFL and West Division all-star in 2022.

Judge played eight games for Toronto in 2021 before being dealt to Calgary in February 2022.

He spent his first three seasons in Saskatchewan and was the West Division’s nominee for outstanding Canadian in 2019.

The 30-year-old from Montreal has 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks and nine interceptions over 95 career games with Saskatchewan, Toronto and Calgary.

“I’m excited to stay in Toronto and try and help this team win another Grey Cup championship,” Judge said in a release. “It’s a great organization and I can’t wait to get to work.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.